GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Saturday Aug. 5, the Michigan Lupus Foundation is holding the Grand Rapids Zoo Walk to Cure Lupus.
The walk begins at 8 a.m. at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids. Registration for the walk is $20 a person, or $5 for children.
If you would like t-shirt, those are $10.
You can sign up for the walk by following this link.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs