'Water's Extreme Journey' comes to Grand Rapids Public Museum

Water’s Extreme Journey at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. (Photo: GRPM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further than the Grand Rapids Public Museum where they're opening a brand new exhibit called Water's Extreme Journey.

It opens to the public Saturday, Feb. 3.

This exhibit is different because it let's you decide the path of water! How cool!

On your journey through the water cycle, you could end up in a healthy clean ocean, or end up polluted based on the choices you make.

There's also a special section within the exhibit on the Grand River -- representing its past, present and future.

To explore the exhibition watershed, visitors voyage through rivers, lakes, wetlands, and even their homes, eventually reaching the healthy ocean. Sound easy? Water drops face many hurdles as they interact with humans. Does the farm they encounter use pesticides? Did someone get messy changing their oil? Clean choices keep our drops healthy and moving toward a clean ocean. Dirty choices send our drops down the urban storm drain to the unhealthy ocean, where they evaporate, condensate, and precipitation for another try. -grpm.org

Water’s Extreme Journey is included with general admission to the Museum, and runs through April 29.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV