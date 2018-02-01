Weekend Rundown: Cars, dresses and bull riding

Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See the top five weekend events from GRNow.com!

1. ) MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW 2018 - Sunday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the greatest annual opportunity to view your “next new vehicle!” Hundreds of the latest model cars, trucks, vans, SUV’s, hybrids and sport cars are featured from over 35 manufacturers along with pre-production models.

Special features include the Million Dollar Motorway of exotic new cars and the Gilmore Car Museum display.

Ticket Prices:

Adults – $12 | Children (6-14) – $5 | 5 & Under – Free

For more information, visit GRAutoShow.com.

2.) FEBRUARY INDIE FLEA GRAND RAPIDS! - Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join us! The first Saturday of every month at the Historic Wealthy Theatre! There is an amazing amount of talented and unique vendors to shop everything from vintage, jewelry, art, body products and more! Valentine’s Day is NOT just for lovers…. but it is still environmentally responsible, so, no plastic please.

Some of our creative businesses are:

Brazilian Clark

Wild Pine Remedies

My Lovely Muse

From Beneath the Pines

Michelle Facer

Ivy Castle

Solstice Handmade

Silver Moon Soaps

Marissa’s Crystals and Jewelry

Happy Henna

ART by TG

Sally Ann

The Dreadful Market

DWL Studio

For more information, click here.



3.) PBR: REAL TIME PAIN RELIEF VELOCITY TOUR - Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

The Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour is the top expansion series of the PBR. Featuring some of the best athletes of the sport going head-to-head with the fiercest bulls in the country.

The PBR Velocity Tour will bring all the high-energy sounds, lighting, special effects, and edge-of-your-seat action that fans have come to expect from the world leader in the sport of bull riding.

For more information, click here.

4.) BRIDAL SHOW - Sunday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Need a venue? Photographer? Dress? Catering? Artists? Come to Lions & Rabbits! We are hosting our second annual Bridal Expo!

We will have representation from several local entrepreneurs. This event is perfect for anyone getting married or hosting an event. See what our #flawless community has to offer! Feel free to come browse the space- it’s free!

Upon Entry, register to win a free bridal shower rental and many more gifts! Email Lionsandrabbits@gmail.com with any questions.



5.) ROYAL TEA PARTY & FONDUE FUN - Sunday, Feb. 4 from 12 to 3 p.m.

Take your child on a fondue adventure straight out of a fairytale. Your princess/prince is encouraged to dress up like her/his favorite fictional character while enjoying a fun meal of fondue.

All the princesses & princes will be called for a royal tea party with some special guests.

Seating is limited (reservations required). Enjoy a three course fondue meal for only $14.95/child and $19.95/adult. It will include cheese fondue, entree and chocolate fondue. Please mention how many children will be attending for some fun goodies.

Call for details and seating times.

For more information, click here.

