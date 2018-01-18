Weekend Rundown: Crafts, nature & yoga

Selfie group

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See the top weekend events from GRNow.com!

HAND-MADE : 90’S HOUSE PARTY - Thursday, January 18 at 8 p.m. - Friday, January 19 at 12 a.m.

CRAFTY & Gray Skies Distillery have teamed up to put together a second night of tunes.

This time, our theme is 90’s House Party! Specialty cocktail menu suited to the 90’s hiphop and dance tunes – CRAFTY will be providing the dj set. No Cover.

http://www.grnow.com/event/hand-made-90s-house-party/

LIGHTFAST TWO YEAR PARTY - Saturday, January 20 at 8 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.

We’re turning 2 this month, so we’re throwing a huge party!

Drink specials (8-5):

$1 Shots

$1 Drip Coffee

$1 Hot Chocolate

Party at 7:

Free Beer

Free Food

Latte Art Throwdown ($5 buy in, all goes to the top 3 + swag)

Raffles (proceeds going to Well House)

Live music by Queen Bee Dream

http://www.grnow.com/event/lightfast-two-year-party/

NATURE DAY AT THE DOWNTOWN MARKET - Saturday, January 20 at 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

On Saturday, January 20, grab your family and come enjoy the second annual Nature Day at the Downtown Market with the Blandford Nature Center, Outdoor Discovery Center, Kent District Library and Casa La Parrot LLC.

Come experience animals up close, learn interesting facts about their habitats and enjoy Greenhouse activities. It’s going to be a blast!

Curious about the animals coming to Nature Day?

Here is our list so far:

Outdoor Discovery Center

– painted turtle, red-eared slider, map turtle

– great horned owl

– black rat snake

– American kestrel

– hands-on artifacts: skulls, skins, feathers, antlers, furs

Casa La Parrot LLC:

-variety of tropical birds

Blandford Nature Center:

-barred owl

-northern saw-whet owl

-long-eared owl

-American kestrel

-American toad

-eastern box turtle

-rabbit

-opossum

-blandings Turtle

**list is subject to change

http://www.grnow.com/event/nature-day-at-the-downtown-market-2/

YOGA & BRUNCH: CITY BUILT EDITION - Sunday, January 21 at 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

It is 2018, and let it be known that we LOVE YOGA & BRUNCH!!! Kicking off 2018 with an awesome Yoga & Brunch at City Built Brewing Company! Can you say, Sunday Morning Funky Buddha Yoga & PUERTO RICAN FOOD!

Join us SUNDAY, JANUARY 21st!

– 10:30 am: Funky Buddha YOGA.

– 11:30 am: City Built Brunch.

– Ticket Price: $35*

*This includes your yoga + brunch entree (select from pre-planned menu of deliciousness) + City Built Beer Sample. (Additional beverages & food not included in pre-ticketed price…if you want to eat a bazillion tostones, we totally encourage you to do that (we will), but they aren’t included in the ticket price.)

*Due to limited capacity, and the fact that these events always SELL OUT, tickets are non-refundable. http://www.grnow.com/event/yoga-brunch-city-built-edition/

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS - Sunday, January 21 at 2 p.m.

The original Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their action packed 2018 World Tour against the Washington Generals! A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to experience the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Prepare to be amazed as the Globetrotters showcase basketball’s first 4-point line, located 30 feet from the basket – 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the top of the NBA’s current 3-point line. You won’t want your family to miss it – buy your tickets today!

Tickets may be purchased at the Van Andel Arena® and DeVos Place® convention center box offices, charge by phone: 1.800.745.3000 or on line at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are subject to change.

Join the Globetrotters stars after the game where they will stay for an autograph, photograph and high five session for fans (subject to availability). www.grnow.com/event/harlem-globetrotters

WINTER BEER GARDEN PARTY AT THE KNICKERBOCKER - Saturday, January 20 at 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Mark your calendars for our Winter Beer Garden Party! Don’t worry about keeping warm….the heaters will be on and the Dragon’s Milk will be flowing.

Plus, we’re excited to welcome The Legal Immigrants, performing live from 8 p.m. -11 p.m.

For more information on these events and more, please visit www.grnow.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV