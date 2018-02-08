Weekend Rundown: Golf, ice and music

Golf Show

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Cj DeVries from GRNow.com shares her top five weekend events.

ENTREPRENEURIAL GOLD - Thursday, February 8, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Start your Black History Month of right by attending Entrepreneurial Gold this Thursday. We have two powerful speakers, both of whom are the first African American presidents of their organizations. Mr. Bill Manns is the President of Mercy Health Saint Mary's. Dr. Bill Pink is the President of Grand Rapids Community College. The evening includes a drawing for two tickets to the premier of Black Panther, music by Nu Soul and DJ Monk Mattheaus. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with the GR Urban League, NAACP, Our Kitchen Table, Grand Rapids Hip Hop Coalition, and more! Join us at Brush Studio, 50 Louis NW for a power discussion and community collaboration.

THE RED AFFAIR - Thursday, February 8, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

It’s a Red Affair party at Wheelhouse! Ladies (and gentlemen), it’s time to show a little red. Put on your favorite little red dress (or outfit) and join us at Wheelhouse for a Pre-Valentine’s Day Soiree. Featuring live entertainment, savory bits, cocktails & valentinis! Enjoy a special performance from west Michigan’s favorite cover band – the Brena trio. Men are encouraged to attend – we’ll need dance partners. Red attire optional, dancing feet encouraged.

*Cost to attend is $15 and includes an appetizer buffet & live entertainment. Cash bar is available for purchase. Tickets will be sold at the door.*

Menu for the evening: Smoked Salmon Rangoon’s, Bacon Wrapped Dates, Swedish Meatballs, Flautas – Roasted Pork Belly, & Chicken Satay. Plus Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rods for dessert!

There will be no regular dinner service this evening.



2018 WEST MICHIGAN GOLF SHOW - Friday, February 9, 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

For 30 years, West Michigan has started their golf season off right with the West Michigan Golf Show. With the area’s top equipment dealers, courses and resorts, you can plan your entire summer of golf, and even tee off for the first time of the season, all inside DeVos Place.

VALENT-ICE – A WORLD OF WINTER EVENT - Friday, February 9, 5 p.m. - Sunday, February 11, 10 p.m.

Valent-ICE, one of the largest ice festivals in Michigan, is a part of the World of Winter festival celebrating why we choose to live in Michigan- because the ice and snow can be pretty spectacular.

This annual ice-themed event series spans Feb. 9-11 and showcases 50+ ice sculptures, walking and running tours, live ice carvings, giveaways, ice-skating and more!

All of the FREE activities begin and end at Rosa Parks Circle unless otherwise noted.



JAMMIE AWARDS XIX - Friday, February 9, 5:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Recognizing West Michigan’s best albums of 2017!

WYCE Jammie Awards XIX Official Lineup

February 9, 2018 at The Intersection!

Afro Zuma

B-Side Growlers*

Bigfoot Buffalo

Blushing Monk*

Brian Koenigsknecht Music*

Cameron Blake*

ConvoTronics*

Dan Rickabus Music*

Hannah Laine*

Hannah Rose and the GravesTones

Hollywood Makeout*

Jake Kershaw*

Justin Avdek & The Underground Circus*

Lazy Genius

Lipstick Jodi*

Major Murphy*

Mark Lavengood

May Erlewine

organissimo

The Founding*

Thunderbolt & Lightfoot

Tom Hymn

Wicker Basket*

Yolonda Lavender*

With After Party featuring Desmond Jones*

*first-time performers 19th Annual WYCE Jammie Awards

All Ages Welcome | Doors: 5:30PM

$5 Suggested donation to your community radio station WYCE

For more information on these events and more, please visit www.grnow.com.

