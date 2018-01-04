Weekend Rundown: Grease, Pokemon and more

Pokemon Concert

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - 1.) BARRE & BREW WITH BEER CITY BARRE & CITY BUILT BREWING - Saturday, January 6, 9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Join Beer City Barre at City Built Brewing Company the first Saturday of every month! BCB will lead you through 45 minutes of tucks and shakes AT City Built Brewery and after class we will enjoy some of their AMAZING craft beers and food!

Cost: $15 for Non BCB Members (not on a monthly Unlimited package) – Includes Class & One Drink Ticket – CASH ONLY at the door.

BCB Members with a current monthly plan enjoy class for free and $5 for a drink ticket CASH ONLY at the door. Pre-Register on MINDBODY!

2.) GREASE LIGHTNING JUICE BALL - Saturday, January 6, 8 p.m. - Sunday, January 7 at 12:00 a.m.

Lace up Greasers as we transform 20 Monroe Live into a historical mash-up of The Frosty Palace (Grease), Arnold’s (Happy Days) and The Pizza Bowl (Laverne & Shirley).

Nine Mile Smile will be returning to perform the Grease Soundtrack in its entirety!

So Burn Rubber and make sure to come out to this 50’s themed FUNraiser. You will be on Cloud 9, Daddy-O!! In honor of the 9th year of Juice Ball, we will not only be celebrating Tommy Fitzgerald’s birthday but also his Cool non-profit, Kitchen Sage.

3.) POKÉMON: SYMPHONIC EVOLUTIONS - Saturday, January 6, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Brought to life by the GR Pops performing amazing arrangements and carefully timed visuals from recent and classic Pokémon video games. “Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions” has become the must-see video game concert of the year, giving fans and newcomers of all ages a chance to experience the evolution of the Pokémon franchise like never before.

“Young or old, your Poké journey begins and it’s glorious…Go experience this once in a lifetime event.” – iDigital Times

“Diehard fans will relish in seeing their beloved childhood memories played out in front of them.” – Game Music Online

“It’s something purely magical that you just need to experience firsthand.” – Hardcore Gamer

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to meet-up with friends to catch, battle, and trade Pokémon from your favorite games.

4.) HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO - Sunday, January 7, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

You and your health are important to us. It is our goal at Lions & Rabbits to bring the community together and showcase ALL of the amazing and local wellness options that are available. We want people to learn more about how to live a healthy lifestyle and connect with the experts and businesses that they are most interested in. Visit www.lionsandrabbits.com for more information.

5.) GRBC ON TRAVEL CHANNEL – WATCH PARTY - Sunday, January 7, 9 p.m. - 11:50 p.m.

During Artprize 9, Grand Rapids’ own Ice Sculptures Ltd set up multiple game tables made entirely of ice in our game room. Travel Channel stopped by to film a segment for their “Best of Ice” TV special.

That special airs on Sunday, January 7th at 10pm and we’re hosting a #WatchParty with happy hour drink and food specials from 9-close to celebrate. Come catch our big break.

9p-Close:

Half-off any beer up to $6

Half-off any wine and well drinks

Half-off appetizers

