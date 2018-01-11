Weekend Rundown: Winter fun, homes, and mermaids

Mermaid

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See the top weekend events from grnow.com!

GRAND RAPIDS REMODELING & NEW HOMES SHOW Friday, Jan. 12, from 12 to 9 p.m. at DeVos Place

Whether you’re thinking of remodeling your current home or starting fresh with a brand new house, the exhibitors at the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show have you covered.

Single-day tickets cost $9 for adults, $4 for children (6-14). Kids 5 and under get in free. Tickets are available online now or at the DeVos Place Box Office during all hours of the show.

For more information, click here.

WINTERWEST Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Richmond Park

Winter West is a winter fun series that are free events in collaboration with the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Rec Department and neighborhood associations to encourage outdoor park engagement during the chilly winter months.

The event is family friendly and includes snowshoeing, sled races, snowman building contest, fat tire biking, nature walk and food trucks.

2018 Winter West takes place at two different parks this winter. Join us on 1/13 at Richmond Park and at 1/27 at Mulick Park. The event is free to the public.

For more information, click here.



REAL MERMAID IN DRAGONS, UNICORNS & MERMAIDS EXHIBIT Saturday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Do you believe in mermaids? Visit the GRPM and see a LIVE Mermaid in Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids exhibit on Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14.

Mermaid Phantom will be in the exhibit both days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interact with her and take your photos!

For more information, click here.

