West Michigan celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There are numerous events throughout West Michigan to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and reflect on the civil rights leader.

The United Way of the Lakeshore in Muskegon invites the community to donate a non-perishable good, school supplies or volunteer to help kids learn to read. Anyone can stop by between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at their facility on Clay Avenue. There are also other services you can sign up for after you arrive.

In Kalamazoo, the city and Gryphon Place are encouraging the community to participate in their city-wide service in honor of King. There are still volunteer openings at local non-profits and community organizations.

Sign-up is at city hall Monday at 8 a.m. or online at gryphon.org.

There will also be a march to MLK park at 3:30 p.m. Monday. It starts in front of the flagpole at Kanley Chapel on Western Michigan University's campus.

In Holland, Hope College will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Lecture Monday at 7 p.m. in the Dimnent Memorial Chapel.

This year's speaker is Julian Hinson, a 2010 Hope graduate and fourth-year student at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. The title of the lecture is "Dismantling Injustice: A New Legacy for a Better Future."

The event is free.

In Grand Rapids, Aquinas College is also holding free events to celebrate. A blood drive is being held Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Wege Center Ballroom on Fulton. The public is also invited to sing Amazing Grace at Kretschmer Hall at 11 a.m. Monday.

Participants are asked to arrive early.

There is also a social justice march held at 3 p.m. Monday. Participants should meet at the Wege Center Mall to express support and advocacy for social justice.

A silent march will also be held at Calvin College in Grand Rapids. It will begin at the Chapel entry promptly at 10:20 a.m.

