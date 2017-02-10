GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For over 25 years, West Michigan has started their golf season off right with the West Michigan Golf Show.

With the area’s top equipment dealers, courses and resorts, you can plan your entire summer of golf, and even tee off for the first time of the season, all inside DeVos Place.

For more information on tickets, and event times click here.

Contact Kamady Rudd: krudd@wzzm13.com. Follow her on Twitter @KamadyRudd.

(© 2017 WZZM)