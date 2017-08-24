West Michigan Whitecaps hosting 'Stand Up to Cancer Night'

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - West Michigan Whitecaps will be celebrating "Stand Up to Cancer Night" at Fifth Third Ballpark Thursday, Aug. 24.

Scott Stenstrom, Regional Marketing Manager at Fifth Third Bank stopped by WZZM 13 News at Noon to share the details.

Fifth Third Ballpark is being taken over by kids that have been affected by cancer. They will also have their very own baseball card that will be given away at the gates and can be signed during the game behind home plate on the concourse.

Among those kids will be Dawson Babiak who also stopped by to share his excitement.

For ticket information, click here.

