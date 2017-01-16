'When the Library Lights Go Out: Stuffed Animal Sleepover' at Kent District Library branches

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - On the weekend morning news, we love to share ideas that get your family out of the house, but also keep you out of the winter cold.

That's why we checked out the "When the Library Lights Go Out: Stuffed Animal Sleepover" event that several Kent District Library branches are hosting.

WZZM 13's Meredith TerHaar met up with Sarah Fox, the Kentwood branches' youth librarian to bring you all the details.

"So we have this thing we are doing called the stuffed animal sleepover and all of the branches at KDL have story times every week and this is kind of a special story time for the kids next week," Fox said.

"So we will come, we will have our own special story time with bedtime stories and they get to bring their stuffed animals along. They get to put a nametag on them so we don't lose them and then at night they leave their stuffed animals here so and they can have some adventures in the library."

The kids will learn about those adventures when they pick up their stuffed animal the next day. As part of the special story time, the children will also make a photo frame to remember their stuffed animal's adventure by.

"Since we are going to take a picture of what their stuffed animals do overnight, they can decorate this photo frame before they leave the story time and then they get to pick it up the next day when they pick up their picture and their stuffed animal," explained Sarah.

There will be several "When the Library Lights Go Out: Stuffed Animal Sleepover" story times coming up at the Kentwood branch and several other branches.

Click here for a schedule.

(© 2017 WZZM)