'Wine and Wishes' benefits Make-A-Wish Michigan

Red and white wine, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - Local West Michigan volunteers, including a wish mom, are working together to raise funds for local children who are battling life-threatening medical conditions at the first annual Wine & Wishes event.

The event will benefit Make-A-Wish® Michigan with proceeds providing children with hope, strength and joy through the wish-granting program.

The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Pinnacle Center located at 3330 Highland Dr., in Hudsonville. Tickets are $50 per person, and will include a three-course meal, drinks and entertainment by the notable Grand Rapids-based improv group, Pop Scholars. Local on-air radio personality and colon cancer survivor, Kim Carson, will be the event emcee.

“As a wish mom, I personally understand how granting a child’s wish through Make-A-Wish can impact their recovery. Nearly ten years ago my son, Max, was diagnosed with cancer, and the Make-A-Wish wish-granting program increased my son’s strength and happiness,” said Elly Bainbridge, Wine & Wishes event coordinator and Make-A-Wish Michigan volunteer. “My son is a prime example of how this organization helps its beneficiaries, and it’s because of this that I feel compelled to give back to Make-A-Wish through events such as Wine & Wishes.”

The event will also feature a line auction and wine pull. Auction items include a spa package, Pictured Rocks tour, admission to sporting events, a signed 2014 Rose Bowl football by Mark Dantonio, head football coach at Michigan State University, and more.

Make-A-Wish Michigan hopes to grant more than 450 wishes statewide in the coming year but needs the community’s support to reach this goal. Wish experiences are often pivotal points in the course of a child’s medical treatment. Wishes have the ability to help children comply more readily with treatment protocols, and therefore leave them feeling better, quicker.

“Our intention for hosting Wine & Wishes is to raise money so that local families can experience the excitement of being granted a Make-A-Wish wish, to offset stressful times,” said Bainbridge. “We are looking to raise over $20,000 for Make-A-Wish Michigan through this event, which will allow us to grant multiple wishes.”

Event attire is business casual.

To learn more about the event visit: bitly.com/wine-and-wishes

(© 2017 WZZM)