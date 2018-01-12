Winter Run Camp encourages staying active during winter

Man running in the woods, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As the temperature continues to drop and winter drags on, it can be difficult to stay motivated and hold yourself accountable.

Luckily for Michigan residents, Priority Heath has teamed up with Gazelle Sports for Winter Run Camp, which launches Jan. 13, to help participants reach their goals.

Winter Run Camp gives participants access to a variety of perks, including a customized training schedule, technique clinics, Lydiard Certified coaches, a supportive network of fellow runners and more.

