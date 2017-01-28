WZZM 13 Night at Griffins game: Weather team edition

Dan Harland, Griff and the 13 on Target Weather Team -- with a special appearance from one of Aaron Ofseyers' children -- pose for a picture at WZZM 13 Night at the Griffins game on Friday, Jan. 27. (Photo: via Dan Harland's Twitter)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The 13 on Target Weather Team were on the ice and meeting fans at WZZM 13 Night at the Grand Rapids Griffins game Friday, Jan. 27.

Chief Meteorologist George Lessens dropped the game starting puck.

The Weather Team was at the game taking photos with fans, handing out free t-shirts and then, becoming human pucks themselves!

Laura Hartman even got to ride the Zamboni machine! Fans who attended the game could also get $2 beer and hotdogs.

Be on the look out for the next WZZM 13 Night at a Griffins game so you don't miss out on all the fun!

