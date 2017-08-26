Frederik Meijer Gardens exhibition to feature Rodin

Nearly 600,000 visitors explore the gardens annually. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park will host the work of 17 contemporary figurative sculptors alongside that of influential French sculptor Auguste Rodin.



"Rodin and the Contemporary Figurative Tradition" includes loans of several of Rodin's works from the Grand Rapids Art Museum, the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Snite Museum of Art at the University of Notre Dame and the Indianapolis Museum of Art.



Joseph Becherer, chief curator at Meijer Gardens , says the exhibition "allows us to explore the boldly impactful way he has inspired major aesthetic trends."



The exhibit at the western Michigan attraction runs Sept 15-Jan. 7 and is timed to coincide with the hundredth anniversary of Rodin's death. It will run during the ArtPrize competition, which takes place in late September and early October.

© 2017 Associated Press