Free Cedar Point admission for first responders and military on Sunday

SANDUSKY, OHIO - Some special guests will get free entry for one last summer go at Cedar Point in Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

All first responders and military (either active or retired) can get free admission when they present valid ID.

They can also receive discounted family tickets at $19.99 each.

Grandparents may also get free admission as long as they are accompanied by someone with a paid ticket or a Season Passholder.

The park will be closed Sept. 8 or Sept. 9, but it will reopen on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For a complete operating schedule visit their website.

