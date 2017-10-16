Get ready to laugh: Kevin Hart will be in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour kick off December 31 in Orlando, Florida -- but Hart-fans don't fret, he will make his way to the mitten come February.

On Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, Hart will be at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. According to Live Nation, who is producing the tour, more dates around the world will be announced soon.

Hart's last comedy tour, WHAT NOW, sold out eight tri-state arenas, including Madison Square Garden, Barclays, Prudential Center and Jones Beach.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Wings Event Center's box office. You can also purchase them online here.

For the full list of North America dates and locations, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

