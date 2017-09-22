HOLLAND, MICH. - Grant Me Hope's mission is finding forever homes for older foster children. Grant Me Hope will hold its second annual Family FunFest Fundraiser Sept. 23 from 3-7 p.m.

The event includes a semi tuck show, carnal games, a raffle, pig roast dinner and admission to Nelis Dutch Village.

The suggested donation is $20 per person, but the community is invited regardless of financial means.

For more information, click HERE.

