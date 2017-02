Majestic's She's Got Whatever It Is at the Westminster Dog Show

NEW YORK - A local dog is getting some national attention, at the Westminster Dog Show in new York City. 'Majestic's She's Got Whatever It Is' won "best of breed" in the English Cocker Spaniel category. The dog and her owners, Kay and Doug Belton, are from Hastings, Michigan.

