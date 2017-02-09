How Michigan's first craft brewer returned, 32 years after failure

(L to R) Co-owners of the Ypsi AleHouse in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Ted Badgerow, of Ypsilanti and Dave Roberts of Superior Township. The two opened Ypsi AleHouse on January 2, 2016 and serve 19-20 different styles of beer. (Photo: Eric Seals)

Operating with repurposed dairy equipment, imported European hops and malts, and a musician's ingenuity, Michigan's first craft brewery soared. And then sank.

Real Ale Company opened in September 1982 at a former stove factory in Chelsea, about 25 miles west of Ann Arbor. The low-budget operation sold beer in bottles that previously had contained Guinness, Bass Pale Ale or Harp Premium Lager. They were cleaned with a brush affixed to an electric drill, re-labeled, filled and delivered in wooden milk crates.

Distribution spread to about 130 nearby restaurants and party stores. But it didn't last.

The annual impact of craft beer in Michigan has recently been estimated as high as roughly $2 billion, according to the Brewers Association. There are now more than 300 craft breweries in the state. The one that helped get the ball rolling was modest, low-budget and driven by passion as well as improvisation.

"I didn't make any money off of it," Ted Badgerow, then Real Ale Company's president and head brewer, said. "It was sweat equity. But I got free beer."

He went out of business in 1984 and sold his original brew kettle — a repurposed soup kettle — to Larry Bell for $100. The kettle, used to boil liquid that eventually becomes beer, was not ideal.

"We never used it as brew kettle," said Bell, founder and owner of Bell's Brewery, adding that they "thought it was too dangerous" to ignite for boiling and found other purposes for it. "You could either have it full blast, or it was off. I remember watching Ted light it with a lit newspaper."

Today, Bell's Brewery is Michigan's largest independent craft brewery. Real Ale Company has been closed more than 32 years.

The brewery was Michigan's first in the modern era of craft brewing, and it fit the definition developed by the national nonprofit Brewers Association based in Boulder: The trade organization defines "craft brewer" as a small, independent, traditional brewer — specifically, annual production of 6 million barrels of beer or less. Also, the brewer must be less than 25% owned or controlled by an alcohol industry member that is not itself defined as a craft brewer.

Now, more than three decades after he pioneered craft brewing in Michigan, Badgerow, at 65, just marked his first year back in the brewing business. Ypsi Alehouse, a brewery and restaurant, is on the ground level of a historic downtown Ypsilanti hotel building at 124 Pearl. In the kitchen is a small-scale, five-barrel (155 gallon) on-site brewing operation.

'A little bit ahead of their time'

To create the tap list for Ypsi Alehouse, Badgerow said he made 500 batches of beer, 4½ gallons at a time, testing recipes. He threw backyard parties, where he'd poll people on what beers they liked most.

He culled a lineup of 10 beers, spanning the spectrum from extra stout to session pale, smoked honey porter and dry sour. His previous endeavor included a stout, a porter and a golden ale; variants of them can be seen in the new menu.

One of the most popular is Blue Racer (6.8% alcohol by volume), a blueberry honey-wheat that contains 100% Michigan ingredients, including extract from Michigan blueberries, honey from Windmill Hill Farm in Croswell, centennial hops from Top Hops Farms in Goodrich and malts from Pilot Malt House in Byron Center. He only adds 12 ounces of extract for a five-barrel batch, so the flavor is subtle. But for people wanting a little more, the bartender will drop in a few whole blueberries just before serving.

Co-owners Badgerow, of Ypsilanti, and David Roberts, 63, of Superior Township, opened Ypsi Alehouse, a brewery and restaurant, Jan. 1, 2016. The two have known each other for roughly five years, through their kids: Badgerow's son married Roberts' daughter, and now they have a grandson.

Ypsi Alehouse's emphasis on Michigan-made ingredients is a sharp difference from Badgerow's 1980s venture, when the ingredients were imported. And the Real Ale Company made bottle-conditioned ales for off-site distribution, while Alehouse serves most of its beers on in-house taps.

A major difference: the business landscape. Real Ale Company was "a little bit ahead of their time," Bell said, adding that the rest of the industry was still "lager territory."

Real Ale Company's first products were a porter and a stout — both dark, robust ales. It later added a golden Chelsea Ale.

Roberts, who co-founded Ypsi Alehouse, said the market has "really become far more competitive." It can be difficult for an operation their size to compete with gastro-pubs like Hopcat, which has several locations across Michigan, each offering more than 100 different beers from a wide variety of breweries.

"We're on a path where we can start making money. But to be honest, it takes a lot to get established," said Roberts, a former General Motors executive. "Unless you're in the ideal location, it's challenging. ... Downtown Ypsilanti is a challenging area, and we still have vacant storefronts."

Badgerow, who has hundreds of recipes, said he's impressed with the way beer styles have developed, especially locally. Founders Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids makes its Breakfast Stout (8.3% ABV) using coffee, chocolate and oatmeal; Short's Brewing Co. in Bellaire has won awards with experiments such as Key Lime Pie (7.3% ABV) beer; and many breweries are now use bourbon barrels to age beers.

"We bust the limits; we really do," Badgerow said. "And that's one of the great things, I think, about brewing in Michigan."

Dairy equipment, improvisation

Badgerow's resume is pretty eclectic. He's been a professional musician since 1969; he sings, plays guitar, harmonica, flute and pennywhistle, and plays about 100 gigs per year, including at the Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village.

A strolling minstrel and expert busker with more than 300 songs memorized, he also performs at various local restaurants. He's a head cook at a kitchen for the homeless, and music director at a Spanish mass. And he's been in more than 100 theater productions as actor, director, designer and playwright.

The creative versatility may have informed his work as a craft-beer pioneer in the early 1980s, when improvisation played heavily into the process of turning water into beer and getting it onto store shelves.

A home-brewer since about 1979, Badgerow in 1982 got licensed and started Real Ale Company with business partner Gordon Averill. Badgerow said he'd been living at Averill's dairy farm before they decided to go into business.

"I said, 'You could sell beer per gallon at a lot better rate than milk,' " Badgerow said.

They used the soup kettle and dairy tanks to make the beer. The Michigan bottle-return law had just passed in 1978, so people were taking their glass beer bottles to stores to get back their deposits. Badgerow found a beer store that let him have its European import bottles. So the bottles of Real Ale Company beer were repurposed from Guinness, Harp and Bass beers.

They used wooden milk crates to hold the bottles, which were labeled using a wet sponge.

"Labeling took the longest," Badgerow said.

They soaked the original bottle labels off, then used a brush connected to an electric drill to wash them. Virtually every step was a chance to learn and improvise: The Real Ale Company label design had do be redrafted after they learned from regulators that the "11.4 Fl. Oz" notation on the label had to be in a straight line, rather than arched like other parts of the label design.

"In my terminology, I guess I would call it the Stone Age of craft beer," Roberts said, gesturing toward to a former Real Ale Company sign, now framed and posted at Ypsi Alehouse.

The fledgling Real Ale Company drew the attention of TV stations, and people came from as far as Virginia Beach to see how they were operating. The West Coast by then had several breweries, but craft breweries were relatively unheard of in the region.

Scott Graham, executive director with the Michigan Brewers Guild, said Michigan's early craft-era brewers all faced similar challenges.

"One thing that was common across the whole community was that people really had to kind of fly in the face of — or thumb their nose at — conventional wisdom that said, 'You don’t open a small brewery,' " he said. "I think they all really faced a big struggle."

He said it helped when the guild, which this year marks its 20th anniversary, was formed in 1997.

Fizzling

Bell said his brewery started with $200; he sold his first commercial beer in September 1985. Both he and Badgerow said they depended on their wives to help support them through the early parts of their endeavors.

But Real Ale Company wasn't able to maintain.

"We sold all the beer that we could brew," Badgerow said. But it was difficult, labor-intensive and expensive. They sold the beer for $20 per case, which was about three times more in price than mass-produced domestic beer at the time. Yet still, the production cost of a case of Real Ale was $25.60.

"The more we sold, the more we lost," he said.

The name "Real Ale" traditionally refers to beer that's made with conventional ingredients and allowed to carbonate naturally in the vessel, rather than by forcing carbonation using pressurized carbon dioxide. For example, some fermentable sugar is added just before bottling, and the fizziness develops as the yeast processes it within that sealed container.

But Badgerow's company ran into quality control problems in the summer, when he said the distributor wasn't able to maintain cool temperatures on the bottle-conditioning beers.

As the beer became more popular, they started running out of those European beer bottles. So instead of 2 cents per bottle, they were paying 17 cents. They had a total capital outlay of $12,000, he said. "We were a very shoestring operation."

But nonetheless, they kick-started an era. In 2014, craft brewing had a $1.9 billion economic impact in Michigan (ninth highest in the U.S.), according to the Brewers Association, a national nonprofit trade organization.

Badgerow writes about the original endeavor on the Ypsi Alehouse website, including words of appreciation for the craft-brewing industry:

"Dozens of them have welcomed me into their brewhouses, shown me their facilities, answered my many questions, and shared some mighty fine brews. To them, Dave Roberts and I owe a debt of gratitude that can only be returned by serving you the finest locally produced beers we can possibly brew."

