Let the Donut Conspiracy entertain you with free concert tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Donut Conspiracy, located on E. Beltline Avenue NW, has partnered with 20 Monroe Live for a couple of special treats.

Starting Monday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 17 the bakery will be giving away a complimentary ticket to anyone who purchases their "Let Us Entertain You" donut. The sweet treat is a custom donut created for the Make American Rock Again Tour, happening on Sept. 21 at 20 Monroe Live.

Donuts will be $5, and according to a press release from 20 Monroe Life, $2 of every sale will be donated to the Red Cross.

The "Let Us Entertain You" donut is a unique twist on concession stand favorites. It's topped with cherry cola icing and cola buttercream while filled with cherry filling. There is a pop rock filled donut hole on the top, surrounded by filled kettle corn and spun sugar swirls.

The Make American Rock Again Tour features Scott Stapp of Creed, Trapt, Drowning Pool, Sick Puppies, and Adelitas Way. For more information about the tour, visit 20 Monroe Live's website.

