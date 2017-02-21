Mark Wahlberg visits Meijer headquarters in Walker

Mark Wahlberg stands with a Meijer employee on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (Photo: Brian Ayers)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're feeling a bit lovesick on this Tuesday afternoon, it's probably because Mark Wahlberg touched down in Grand Rapids.

The 45-year-old actor, aka Marky Mark, made a visit Tuesday, Feb. 21, to Meijer's Corporate Offices. Although photos of his visit to the West Michigan-based grocer surfaced, a Meijer spokesperson neither could confirm nor deny his visit.

It's not known why he was visiting Meijer.

Wahlberg is a co-owner of the restaurant chain Wahlburgers; the closest of which is in Detroit.

