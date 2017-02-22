Mark Wahlberg enjoys the West Michigan weather, golfs in Grand Rapids

(Photo: Mark Wahlberg/Instagram)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Even Mark Wahlberg has gotten the most out of the unseasonably warm weather in West Michigan.

Wahlberg posted an Instagram video yesterday while he was on the green at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club located in Grand Rapids.

Cold today! ⛳️ A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

Although his caption boasts colder weather, West Michigan has experienced much warmer than usual February temperatures. This passed weekend, courses like the Kaufman Golf Course were open to golfers and while others were taking advantage of the sunshine and "burning off some energy" at a number of local parks.

The 45-year-old actor made a visit to the Meijer Corporate Offices on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Photos of his visit surfaced online, however a Meijer spokesperson neither could confirm nor deny his visit.

Officials haven't indicated why Wahlberg was in town, but an employee says he was meeting to discuss possible real estate opportunities for Wahlburgers and carrying his co-owned dietary supplement line, Performance Inspired Nutrition.

Wahlberg is a co-owner of the restaurant chain Wahlburgers; the closest being at Greektown in Detroit.

