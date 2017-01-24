Marquee goes up on 20 Monroe Live

Workers put up the new marquee at 20 Monroe Live on January 24, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS - Grand Rapids newest entertainment venue now has state of the art distinctive look. Workers installed the buildings new marquee Tuesday morning. The LED sign is 23 foot long, seven feet high, and weighs more than 600 pounds.

Content on the marquee will be updated wirelessly. The sign will feature hundreds of different colors that can be faded in and out.

20 Monroe Live is scheduled to host its first show on February 1, 2016 with headlining act Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Some of the other acts scheduled to play there next month include Lynyrd Skynard, Shinedown, and the Dropkick Murphys.

