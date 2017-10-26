Meet three actors behind the phenomenon of 'Stranger Things'

Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery and Dacre Montgomery star in season two of Stranger Things .

On the verge of Stranger Things season two premiere, the cast is still careful to keep spoilers locked up tight.

It was a practice they learned while filming on their very secure set.

“Every time you have the sides (pocket scripts,) they shred the sides,” said actor Joe Keery.

“I remember when we first started filming they were talking about, ‘Oh we've got to watch out for the drones when we were filming on location,’” actress Natalia Dyer added.

The trailer for the show’s second season has more than 11-million views on YouTube, and the cast is still surprised about being part of a phenomenon. But they understand what it means to be a “fan” – for Keery, it’s all about Star Wars.

“I loved it when I was a kid,” he said. “I was obsessed with the movies. I mean, I'm still obsessed with it but when I was 6 or 7, my dad showed me the movies and I just obsessed."

Dyer’s fandom is a little more niche.

"It's always surprising things. I met Chris Meloni one time - from Law and Order SVU, it's my show, and I was a little overwhelmed, like surprisingly overwhelmed,” she said.

Set in the 1980's, the show mixes nostalgia with supernatural events plaguing a small Indiana town.

The second season marks the return of most of the main characters and introduces some fresh faces, like Australian actor Dacre Montgomery.

Stranger Things begins streaming on Netflix on October 27 at 12:01am, PST.

© 2017 KING-TV