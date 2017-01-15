Michigan family stars in TLC's 'Meet the Putmans'

The Putnam family from Michigan star in TLC's 'Meet The Putmans.' (Photo: TLC)

"Imagine being part of a family where no one leaves home," says a voice from the preview for "Meet the Putmans," the show about three generations, 10 adults, 15 kids, for a total of 25 people living in one house.

Are you scared yet? Or eager to hear more about the latest reality show about a big, big family?

This new series from TLC premieres at 10 p.m. Monday and features a multigenerational family from Michigan's Thumb region. If the trailer is accurate, their house does resemble a small college dorm or a mini-cathedral with siding. But it only has two bathrooms.

Sure this isn't a horror series? Kidding! A mid-Michigan station reports that part of the season will focus on a move from the current 5,000-square-foot Putman home in Pigeon to a new 34,500-square-foot address in Caro.

The early clips of the new show reveal a lot of laughing, shouting (mostly by the kids), drama (mostly from the adults) and occasional statements like "That was not poop" and questions such as "Who took all the sippy cups?"

"I asked them if they were a cult, and they said, no, they were just a happy family," says a cashier during a family grocery trip that resembles a small military maneuver.

TLC calls the Putmans "one of the most fun-loving, larger-than-life and unique families in America." Oh, we'll be there. Not actually there, of course, because we value our personal space too much. But it could be worth watching.

Detroit Free Press