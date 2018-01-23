WZZM
2018 Oscar Nominations revealed

Staff , WZZM 8:52 AM. EST January 23, 2018

The 2018 Oscar Nominations were revealed at 8:22 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Shape of Water are among the front-runners after some big wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes. Some familiar faces could probably snag a nomination, like Timothée Chalamet, the breakout star of Call Me By Your Name.

Jimmy Kimmel will return as host.

