Box Office Buzz: Annihilation, Game Night

Box Office Buzz with Ron

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:21 AM. EST February 23, 2018

Ron Van Timmeren from Celebration Cinema shows us what's new in theaters.

Opening this weekend:

  • Annihilation
  • Game Night
  • Every Day

Opening next weekend:

  • Red Sparrow
  • Death Wish

For more information, please visit www.celebrationcinema.com.

