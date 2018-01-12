WZZM
Box Office Buzz: The Post, Paddington 2

Box Office Buzz

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:08 AM. EST January 12, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ron Van Timmeren from Celebration Cinema shows us what's new in theaters in the coming weeks.

Friday, Jan. 12:

  • The Post
  • The Commuter
  • Paddington 2
  • I, Tonya

Friday, Jan. 19:

  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Phantom Thread
  • Hostiles
  • 12 Strong

For information on tickets and show times, please visit www.celebrationcinema.com.

