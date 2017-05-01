Box Office Mom: The Circle

Box Office Mom

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg reviews The Circle.

“Sharing is caring.” That is the motto of the successful tech company called The Circle. The Circle has some strange rules. They have social mangers who not only keep track of its employees at work, but also outside of work. They want their employees to be “community-minded.” Things get really creepy when the new employee Mae Holland (Emma Watson) agrees to be apart of the companies latest tech experiment. She commits to have a transparent life which involves constantly wearing a camera; everything she does and says is streamed live. This cult-like company has an impact on Mae and eventually changes her life forever. The Circle is a science fiction film, based on the 2013 best selling novel, The Circle.

Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: April 29, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 13+

Talking Points:

The film will spark some great parent/child conversations. Though the movie is fiction, it’s not far from the truth. With social media today many people feel as though their life is transparent.

Sexual Content: Mild

We briefly see a married couple making love. There is no nudity.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Mae nearly drowns while kayaking.

A man accidentally drives a vehicle off a bridge. We later hear that the man died.

We hear about a woman who killed her three children by locking them in a closet, letting them starve to death.

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

The f-word is said once. We also hear “sh-t,” “a–,” and “h—.”

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

We see characters drinking wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Overall this is a thought provoking, somewhat creepy, film that teens will find interesting.

