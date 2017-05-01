Box Office Mom: The Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg reviews The Circle.
“Sharing is caring.” That is the motto of the successful tech company called The Circle. The Circle has some strange rules. They have social mangers who not only keep track of its employees at work, but also outside of work. They want their employees to be “community-minded.” Things get really creepy when the new employee Mae Holland (Emma Watson) agrees to be apart of the companies latest tech experiment. She commits to have a transparent life which involves constantly wearing a camera; everything she does and says is streamed live. This cult-like company has an impact on Mae and eventually changes her life forever. The Circle is a science fiction film, based on the 2013 best selling novel, The Circle.
Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets
Release Date: April 29, 2017
MPAA Rating: PG13
Best Age Group: 13+
Sexual Content: Mild
Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate
Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
Will Kids Like It? Yes
Talking Points:
The film will spark some great parent/child conversations. Though the movie is fiction, it’s not far from the truth. With social media today many people feel as though their life is transparent.
Sexual Content: Mild
- We briefly see a married couple making love. There is no nudity.
Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate
- Mae nearly drowns while kayaking.
- A man accidentally drives a vehicle off a bridge. We later hear that the man died.
- We hear about a woman who killed her three children by locking them in a closet, letting them starve to death.
Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
- The f-word is said once. We also hear “sh-t,” “a–,” and “h—.”
Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
- We see characters drinking wine and other alcoholic beverages.
Will Kids Like It? Yes
Overall this is a thought provoking, somewhat creepy, film that teens will find interesting.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs