Grand Rapids man produces film to be shown at Sundance Film Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Sundance Film Festival kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 18, and one Grand Rapids man is one of the producers of a new film that will make its debut there.

Jashod Belcher stopped by My West Michigan to tell us about "A Boy. A Girl, A Dream: Love on Election Night."

For more information on the film, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV