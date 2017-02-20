(Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you plan on watching the 89th Academy Awards, which air Sunday Feb. 26 on WZZM 13, you have plenty of options for party games.

Tuesday on the 13 Morning News we got an introduction to Oscar Bingo.

The concept is simple. Come up with a list of things you believe might happen at the Oscars and put them in squares. Then hand them out to your guests.

The first person to cross out a line of five on their sheet wins. If you don't want to make your own, don't worry. We found a printable bingo sheet on the website, Punch Bowl.

Monday we played a version of the game Ellen DeGeneres made famous, "Heads Up." The app, which you can download on your smartphone, comes with a movie category.

We tried it out with note cards and our anchors seemed to know their actors and actresses.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)