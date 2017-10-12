B-93 Birthday Bash moving to Fifth Third Ballpark next year

Crowd in front of performer at B-93 Birthday Bash 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of B-93.7 / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - B-93.7 has announced some big changes to its annual B-93 Birthday Bash -- for the first time, the Birthday Bash will be held in Grand Rapids.

The announcement was made by iHeart Media Presisent Tim Feagan on B-93.7's morning show with Matt and Aly. The Birthday Bash, set for Saturday, June 2, 2018, will be held at the Fifth Third Ballpark in Grand Rapids. It will also only be a one-day only event.

Along with the new location, changes are being made to ticket structure -- moving from free, general admission tickets, those wanting to go to Birthday Bash will need to pay. There will be limited tickets with prices starting at $34. Parking will be available at the ballpark for $10.

Just as in years past, the concert will still feature multiple acts with both national headliners and new, up-and-coming artists. The official line-up will be announced at a later date.

Feagan said that the move to the Fifth Third Ballpark will provide better views, concession choices, facilities and seating for all Birthday Bash attendees.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

