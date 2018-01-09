Black Label Society cancels Grand Rapids show

American band Black Label Society perform at the Eurockeennes music festival in Belfort on July 3, 2015. (Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Black Label Society's front man Zakk Wylde is so ill, he's unable to perform tomorrow evening at 20 Monroe Live.

The announcement was posted to the band's Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo: Courtesy of 20 Monroe Live)

Wylde, who's real name is Jeffrey Weidlandt, has gotten severely ill and unable to take the stage for their Jan. 10 show, which was suppose to take place at 20 Monroe Live.

The shows in Montreal, Toronto and Oklahoma City were also canceled. They will be rescheduled for summer of 2018 -- new dates will be announced "soon" -- so those who have purchased tickets are asked to hang on to them until then.

Black Label Society is a heavy metal band from Los Angeles, California. The band was started in 1998.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV