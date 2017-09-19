Bob Seger performing last show in Grand Rapids

Bob Seger (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band will be playing what's said to be their last show at Van Andel Arena ever Tuesday night.

Seger is in the middle of his Runaway Train Tour. The show at the Van Andel is sold out and tickets on secondary markets are going for anywhere between $150 and $5,500.

Seger will also make his way to the Palace of Auburn Hills Saturday, Sept. 23 -- which will be his last show there as well.

It was announced earlier in the month that Seger's releasing a new album in November. A single from that album will drop later this month.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV