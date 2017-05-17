Bob Seger's DTE show is sold out — four days before public ticket on-sale

Bob Seger at the Palace of Auburn Hills on March 26, 2015. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

Don't bother standing in line or scrambling at the computer for Bob Seger tickets this weekend.

Seger's Sept. 9 show at DTE Energy Music Theatre has already sold out — four days before the public ticket on-sale was to begin.

Fan club members bought all available tickets Tuesday for Seger's return to the old Pine Knob, in a pre-sale window that was scheduled to run through Thursday night. Buyers were limited to two pavilion tickets or four lawn tickets per purchase.

The public ticket sale was scheduled to start Saturday morning.

An additional metro Detroit performance is in the works, according to a note posted tonight at Seger's website.

"We are working on securing another show in the area to help meet the overwhelming fan demand," read the statement. "Details will be be announced as soon as available."

As with every DTE show, some of the 15,000-plus seats for Seger's concert are reserved for season ticket holders. But the vast majority were purchased Tuesday by members of the Bullet Club, which like most artist fan clubs gets early access to show tickets.

Still, it's not often you encounter situations like this, where the entire ticket inventory is depleted before the public on-sale date.

The Sept. 9 show will be Seger and the Silver Bullet Band's first at the Clarkston amphitheater since June 1996, when it was known as Pine Knob.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press