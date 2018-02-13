WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Catching up with Leigh Kakaty from Pop Evil

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EST February 13, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Leigh Kakaty from Pop Evil stopped by My West Michigan to chat about their new self-titled album.

You can see Pop Evil Thursday, Feb. 15, at 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, please visit http://popevil.com/.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories