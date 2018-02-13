Catching up with Leigh Kakaty from Pop Evil

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Leigh Kakaty from Pop Evil stopped by My West Michigan to chat about their new self-titled album.
You can see Pop Evil Thursday, Feb. 15, at 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, please visit http://popevil.com/.
