Catching up with Leigh Kakaty from Pop Evil

Pop Evil Band Photo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Leigh Kakaty from Pop Evil stopped by My West Michigan to chat about their new self-titled album.

You can see Pop Evil Thursday, Feb. 15, at 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, please visit http://popevil.com/.

