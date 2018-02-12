Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park reveals 3 artists for summer concert series

Blondie

Tedeschi Trucks Band -- Blondie -- O.A.R.

What do these three bands have in common? You can catch them all at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park this summer!

Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guest Charlie Parr will take the stage on May 30. Blondie will follow on June 29. O.A.R.'s Just like Paradise Tour with special guest Matt Nathanson will be on Aug. 26.

The complete 30-show lineup for the 2018 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens series will be announced in mid-April.

Meijer Gardens members will be able to buy tickets during presale, April 28 through May 11, and get $5 off, per ticket. If you're not a member, you can buy tickets beginning May 12.

