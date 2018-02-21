'I'm past patiently waitin' | Broadway Grand Rapids adds 'Hamilton' to lineup

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 09: (L-R) Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos attend Lin-Manuel Miranda's final performance of "Hamilton" on Broadway at Richard Rodgers Theatre on July 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The wait will soon be over! "Hamilton" will play at DeVos Performance Hall as part of the 2019-2020 Broadway Grand Rapids season.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies, became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Tickets for Hamilton are not on sale yet. Information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later date. However, according to Broadway Grand Rapids, subscribers for the 2018-2019 season will have first access to tickets when they renew their subscription for the following season.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV