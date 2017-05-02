Janet Jackson headed to Van Andel Arena in November

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After nearly two years of waiting, new mom Janet Jackson at last has a Grand Rapids show locked in.

Jackson has set a Nov. 1 date at Van Andel Arena, part of a 56-city run in support of the 2015 album "Unbreakable" — a tour delayed in part by the pregnancy that led to the birth of her son, Eissa, in January.

Tickets for the Grand Rapids show, part of the newly renamed State of the World tour, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, via LiveNation.com.

Jackson, 50, had announced in July 2015 that she'd play the Palace of Auburn Hills the following February, a show that was then rescheduled for that summer before being indefinitely postponed amid her pregnancy. Since then, Jackson has announced her separation from her husband, Qatari retail magnate Wissam Al Mana, while sharing pictures of their baby and counting down to the tour on her website.

The State of the World tour is scheduled to kick off Sept. 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La., and for now is set to wrap up Dec. 17 at Atlanta's Philips Arena.

Janet Jackson's full State of the World tour schedule is here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV