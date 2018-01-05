Justin Timberlake releases new 'Filthy' music video: Watch

(Photo: Getty Images)

Let's get "Filthy."

Justin Timberlake dropped the music video for his latest single overnight, and it quickly become a top-trending hit on YouTube.

"Filthy" is one of the songs featured on Timberlake's new "Man of the Woods" album, which will be released on Friday, Feb. 2.

Two days later, Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show on NBC.

Watch the full 'Filthy' video:

