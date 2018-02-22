Keith Urban bringing 'Graffiti U World Tour 2018' to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will bring his "GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018" to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

The tour will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini as Urban's supporting act.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $39. Tickets will be available at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, online at Ticketmaster.com, and charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The 58-city tour kicks off in June and runs through November.

For more information, visit www.keithurban.net.

