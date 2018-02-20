Kesha bringing 'Rainbow Tour 2018' to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kesha’s bringing her "Rainbow Tour 2018" to Grand Rapids this summer.

She will play at Van Andel Arena on Friday, July 6, at 7 p.m.

Rainbow is Kesha’s first full-length release since her prolonged battle with her mentor-turned-alleged abuser Dr. Luke. It’s the first to feature Kesha’s voice without the electronic sheen that characterized previous hits like TiK ToK, Die Young and We R Who We R.

Rainbow has 14 songs that see Kesha at her defiant, unbridled best.

Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Feb. 23 at noon. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

