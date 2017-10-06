Kid Rock blasts Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood 'scumbag' culture

Kid Rock gives a speech behind a "United States of 'Merica" podium at his Little Caesars Arena show in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (Photo: Tanya Moutzalias/The Ann Arbor News-MLive.com Detroit via AP)

In a heated online post, Kid Rock condemns Harvey Weinstein while praising the courage of women who have come forward against the film producer.

"Most of us in the entertainment business have heard of these disgusting stories for years about these scumbag heads of studios, record labels, Fortune 500 companies, etc. and how they prey on young women and men," writes Rock, "especially in Hollywood, where most show up with stars in their eyes and are viewed / treated as nothing more than a toy by many of these ass-----."

Weinstein is under fire after the New York Times documented decades of sexual harassment allegations against the Miramax founder, including at least eight that resulted in legal settlements. Accusers cited by the Times ranged from assistants to actress Ashley Judd.

The outspokenly right-leaning Rock says that while his politics may conflict with the women who have spoken up (Judd is a prominent foe of President Donald Trump), "folks like me still support, care and admire your courage to speak out."

Rock also criticizes those in Hollywood "who know about this stuff first-hand and have stayed silent for so many years or turned a blind eye."

In the post — titled "For Some Reason I Feel Compelled to Speak My Mind On This" — the Detroit star says he is putting "my own neck out there" on behalf of "my granddaughter, my sisters, my mother, my fiance, but mostly for the people who have no voice."

As for Weinstein, who has taken a leave of absence for therapy treatment?

"I hope Harvey gets the help he seeks," Rock writes, "but I do not buy any of it at this point as I believe he is only going down this path because he cannot cover his own sh-- up any longer."

Rock's full post can be read on his website.

