Kid Rock donates $25,000 to West Michigan food bank

Kid Rock gives back to Comstock Park food bank

Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 7:01 AM. EST January 05, 2018

Kid Rock is feeling the holiday spirit, donating $25,000 each to Feeding America West Michigan and a second food bank in Tennessee.

The other donation will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Rock owns property in the Nashville area.

He shared on image on Twitter on Wednesday of the two checks made out to each organization from the Kid Rock Foundation.

"I think it is important to help others out, especially this time of year when it is cold and the holidays can be such a strain on some who are really struggling to try to make ends meet," Rock said in the tweet. "Please do what you can to help. They have other locations all across America."

He also said he wanted to start 2018 on a positive note and influence others to donate as well.

"Feeding America West Michigan distributes reclaimed food to pantries, shelters, after-school programs and other anti-hunger agencies in 40 Michigan counties," according to its website.

