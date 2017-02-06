Lady Gaga world tour to hit Little Caesars Arena

Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Riding the momentum of her much-applauded Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga has announced a world tour that includes a Nov. 7 stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena.

Gaga is the second performer announced for the new Detroit arena — her Nov. 7 show will follow six sold-out dates by hometown star Kid Rock in September.

Tickets for the Detroit date will go on sale Feb. 20. Citi credit card holders will have access to pre-sale tickets from 9 a.m. Feb. 15 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19.

The Joanne World Tour will kick off Aug. 1 in Vancouver, heading to South America and Europe in September before returning for a second U.S. leg that includes the Detroit stop.

Gaga's performance at Little Caesars Arena — upcoming new home for the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons — will be her first here since a May 2014 show at the soon-to-close Joe Louis Arena.

The Joanne tour comes in support of her Lady Gaga's record of the same name, released in October to become her fourth straight chart-topping album.

Lady Gaga: Joanne World Tour full schedule

(Ticket on-sale dates in parentheses.)

Aug. 1 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena (Feb. 13)

Aug. 3 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place (Feb. 13)

Aug. 5 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome (Feb. 13)

Aug. 8 Los Angeles, CA The Forum (Feb. 13)

Aug. 11 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 13)

Aug. 13 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park (stadium) (Feb. 13)

Aug. 15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center (Feb. 13)

Aug. 19 Omaha, NB CenturyLink Center (Feb. 13)

Aug. 21 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center (Feb. 13)

Aug. 23 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena (Feb. 13)

Aug. 25 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field (stadium) (Feb. 13)

Aug. 28 New York City, NY Citi Field (stadium) (Feb. 13)

Sep. 1 Boston, MA Fenway Park (stadium) (Feb. 13)

Sep. 4 Montreal, QC Bell Centre (Feb. 13)

Sep. 6 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre (Feb. 13)

Sep. 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center (Feb. 13)

Sep. 15 Rio De Janeiro, BR Rock In Rio Festival (Apr. 6)

Sep. 22 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi (Feb. 10)

Sep. 24 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion (Feb. 10)

Sep. 26 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum (Feb. 10)

Sep. 29 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena (Feb. 10)

Oct. 1 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis (Feb. 13)

Oct. 3 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome (Feb. 13)

Oct. 6 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena (Feb. 10

Oct. 9 London, UK O2 Arena (Feb. 10)

Oct. 15 Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena (Feb. 10)

Oct. 17 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena (Feb. 10)

Oct. 21 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena (Feb. 13)

Oct. 23 Stockholm, SE Ericsson Globe (Feb. 13)

Oct. 26 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena (Feb. 10)

Oct. 28 Koln, DE Lanxess Arena (Feb. 10)

Nov. 5 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Feb. 20)

Nov. 7 Detroit, Little Caesars Arena (Feb. 20)

Nov. 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun (Feb. 20)

Nov. 13 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center (Feb. 20)

Nov. 15 Kansas City, KS Sprint Center (Feb. 20)

Nov. 16 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center (Feb. 20)

Nov. 19 Washington, DC Verizon Center (Feb. 20)

Nov. 20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena (Feb. 20)

Nov. 28 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena (Feb. 20)

Nov. 30 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena (Feb. 20)

Dec. 1 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena (Feb. 20)

Dec. 3 Houston, TX Toyota Center (Feb. 20)

Dec. 5 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center (Feb. 20)

Dec. 8 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center (Feb. 20)

Dec. 9 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena (Feb. 20)

Dec. 12 Denver, CO Pepsi Center (Feb. 20)

Dec. 14 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena (Feb. 20)

