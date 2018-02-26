Metallica is coming to Grand Rapids in 2019

Metallica coming to Grand Rapids March 2019 (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A few hints were dropped this weekend, but it's official, Metallica is going back on tour and they will be making a stop in Grand Rapids.

Metallica's WorldWired Tour returns this fall, following last summer's 25-date stadium run, kicking off September 2 in Madison, Wisc. They'll be in Grand Rapids on March 13, 2019 at the Van Andel Arena.

This new tour will be in 34 cities that the heavy metal band did not visit last year, and some -- including Grand Rapids -- that they haven't been to in years.

Set an alarm, tickets will go on sale this Friday.

