Metallica to play Comerica Park concert in July

James Hetfield (left) and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform at the Fonda Theatre on December 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images)

DETROIT - Metallica will play Detroit's Comerica Park on July 12, one of 25 shows on a summer stadium tour as the band embarks on its first full-scale North American run in eight years.

Detroit is one of the few U.S. cities to have hosted a Metallica show in the interim, with the group's headlining performance at its Orion Music + More festival on Belle Isle in 2013.

Tickets for the WorldWired tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and each purchase will include a copy of the band's "Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct" album, the 2016 release hailed by many as a nod to the vintage Metallica sound.

Veteran Southern California outfit Avenged Sevenfold and Danish metal band Volbeat will open the Comerica Park date.

Legacy Fan Club members will have access to pre-sale tickets starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, while Met Club fans will have access starting at 11 a.m. that day.

A pre-sale window for Citi credit card holders will also start at 11 a.m. Tuesday via www.citiprivatepass.com.

Also available are special show packages that include premium tickets, early venue access, band meet-and-greets and other amenities. More info here.

This morning's tour announcement comes on the heels of Metallica's Sunday night Grammy show collaboration with Lady Gaga, a performance of "Moth into Flame" that had Gaga manning vocals alone early on while James Hetfield endured a faulty mic.

Metallica: WorldWired 2017 North American Tour schedule

May 10 Baltimore – M&T Bank Stadium*^

May 12 Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field*^

May 14 East Rutherford – MetLife Stadium*^

May 17 Uniondale - New Coliseum^

May 19 Boston – Gillette Stadium ^

May 21 Columbus - Rock On The Range Festival

June 4 St. Louis – Busch Stadium^

June 7 Denver – Sports Authority Field*^

June 11 Houston – NRG Stadium*^

June 14 San Antonio – Alamodome*

June 16 Dallas – AT&T Stadium*

June 18 Chicago - Soldier Field*

July 5 Orlando – Camping World Stadium*^

July 7 Miami – Hard Rock Stadium*^

July 9 Atlanta – SunTrust Park*^

July 12 Detroit – Comerica Park*^

July 14 Quebec City – Festival D’Ete

July 16 Toronto – Rogers Centre*^

July 19 Montreal – Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

July 29 Los Angeles – Rose Bowl*+

Aug. 4 Phoenix - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

Aug. 6 San Diego – Petco Park*+

Aug. 9 Seattle – CenturyLink Field*+

Aug. 14 Vancouver – BC Place*+

Aug. 16 Edmonton - Commonwealth Stadium*+

*With Avenged Sevenfold

^With Volbeat

+With Gojira

