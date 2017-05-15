Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer trolls Ohio crowd, sings Michigan fight song

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the set of the new PBS show "Landmarks Live in Concert." (Photo: City Drive Group)

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Per usual, the Red Hot Chili Peppers put on quite a show Sunday night, rocking in front of thousands of fans at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center.

But drummer Chad Smith had a special surprise for the Columbus crowd once the setlist was complete - he had one more song to perform.

"The Victors."

That's right. Smith - who grew up in Bloomfield Hills as a Michigan fan and graduated from Lahser High School - had the audacity to sing the Michigan fight song in the heart of Ohio State country.

As you can imagine, it didn't go over very well with the crowd.

Smith also played the entire Chili Peppers' setlist with the Michigan logo smack-dab on the front of his drum set for the entire crowd to see.

Oh, no! Chad Smith, you a bad dude! HA! A post shared by Nick Wiget (@nickwiget) on May 14, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Chad Smith- Red Hot Chili Peppers has a Michigan bass drum head at OSU Schotts! What a slap in the face! pic.twitter.com/jNmW8Anf0C — Michael Andrew (@MichaelAndrew4) May 15, 2017

If you can believe it, this isn't the first time Smith sang "The Victors" in Columbus. He also did it in 2012, receiving a little national attention in the process.

"I lived in Bloomfield Hills from when I was in seventh grade until I moved to California in 1988," Smith told ESPN.com in 2012. "The Michigan helmet is the coolest, still to this day, professional, college, whatever. That helmet is still the coolest.

"I fell for that early and it was such a big deal. Growing up, Michigan was definitely more popular than Michigan State. Michigan State was the stepchild there for a while, you know. It was all about the maize and blue. They hooked me early."

Unfortunately for Smith, Michigan hasn't had the upper hand in this rivalry in a while. Ohio State has won 12 of the past 13 meetings between the two teams, with U-M's only win coming in 2011.

No matter your allegiances, though, you have to hand it to Smith - not just for showing his U-M fandom proudly in enemy territory, but for saving "The Victors" for last Sunday night. At least he's able to escape the angry crowds right after!

