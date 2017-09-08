Sheryl Crow's new music video features the Meijer Gardens

Sheryl Crow's music video "Roller Skate" filmed at Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids. (Photo: Roller Skate music video)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The city of Grand Rapids, specifically the Frederick Meijer Gardens, just got a little more famous after a cameo in a new Sheryl Crow music video.

The nine-time Grammy Award winning American music icon recently released a music video for the song "Roller Skate" where it's confirmed that she filmed at the Meijer Gardens.

In the video, Crow is seen roller skating through the gardens. "Roller Skate" also features shots of the American Horse sculpture located on the garden grounds. There is another monument located in Milan, Italy.

"Roller Skate" is from Sheryl Crow's album 'Be Myself' which was released in April.

Crow was just at the Meijer Gardens in July to perform a sold out show.

If you haven't seen the video yet, check it out here:

